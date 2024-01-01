Menu
Power Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Surround Vision | Side Blind Zone & Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Wireless Charging | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.

2023 GMC Terrain

47,073 KM

$39,551

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 GMC Terrain

Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$39,551

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,073KM
VIN 3GKALXEG1PL211865

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,073 KM

Power Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Surround Vision | Side Blind Zone & Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Wireless Charging |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air vents, 2nd row
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sill plates, front
Display, enhanced driver instrument information 8" enhanced multi-colour customizable driver information screen
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped

Hill Descent Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Fog Lamps
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Trim, body-colour lower body
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with logo projection

HEATED

Power Outlet

Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

