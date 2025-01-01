Menu
Account
Sign In
| Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this low-mileage 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Ready for your next adventure, this SUV combines comfort, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. - All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and control - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go - Teen Driver feature for peace of mind when young drivers are behind the wheel - Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style - 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for versatile cargo options - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control for added safety Dont miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Terrains capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your GMC Terrain now! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Terrain

19,333 KM

Details Description Features

$33,232

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Low KM | Elevation Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12117159

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Low KM | Elevation Edition

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$33,232

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,333KM
VIN 3GKALTEG4PL240320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,333 KM

Vehicle Description

| Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this low-mileage 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Ready for your next adventure, this SUV combines comfort, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.

- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind when young drivers are behind the wheel
- Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for versatile cargo options
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control for added safety

Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Terrain's capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your GMC Terrain now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring 20,470 KM $31,378 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE Local Trade | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Toyota Camry XSE Local Trade | Sunroof 242,483 KM $19,298 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Clean CARFAX | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ Clean CARFAX | Low KM 16,000 KM $90,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,232

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Terrain