2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Low KM | Elevation Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,333 KM
Vehicle Description
| Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this low-mileage 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Ready for your next adventure, this SUV combines comfort, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology.
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable for seamless connectivity on the go
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind when young drivers are behind the wheel
- Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for versatile cargo options
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control for added safety
Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the Terrain's capabilities firsthand. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits reserve your GMC Terrain now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811