$31,981+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcanic Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start |
Experience the versatility and comfort of the 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. This well-maintained SUV is perfect for adventurers and families alike, offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality.
- Powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system
- Power Sunroof
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and 60-40 folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology
- Volcanic Red Tintcoat exterior paired with sleek Jet Black interior
- Convenient power features like electric rear window defogger
Discover the GMC Terrain SLE today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want!
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
204-837-5811