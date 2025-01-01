Menu
Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Experience the versatility and comfort of the 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. This well-maintained SUV is perfect for adventurers and families alike, offering a blend of style, performance, and practicality. - Powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient AWD system - Power Sunroof - Spacious interior with seating for 5 and 60-40 folding rear seats - Advanced safety features including Teen Driver technology - Volcanic Red Tintcoat exterior paired with sleek Jet Black interior - Convenient power features like electric rear window defogger Discover the GMC Terrain SLE today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or just have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive online or visit our dealership to experience this versatile SUV firsthand. Your next adventure awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2023 GMC Terrain

99,121 KM

$31,981

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Sunroof

12491581

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Sunroof

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$31,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,121KM
VIN 3GKALTEG9PL103194

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,121 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Tow Hooks
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$31,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Terrain