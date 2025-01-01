Menu
VIN 3GKALXEG7PL213507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,442 KM

Vehicle Description

BOSE Speaker System | HD Surround Vision | Heated Steering | Power Lift Gate | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof |
Discover luxury and performance in this 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD. With cutting-edge features and a powerful yet efficient engine, this SUV is perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and capability.

Key Highlights:
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Bose premium 7-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection
- Heated steering wheel and rear outboard seats for ultimate comfort
- Memory Package for personalized driver settings
- Advanced AWD system for superior handling in all conditions

Experience the GMC Terrain Denali difference today. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
SEATS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Heated rear outboard seating positions
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
includes garage door opener
front auxiliary
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
All-Wheel Drive System
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection

