$38,081+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali Sunroof | Local Lease Return
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,442 KM
Vehicle Description
BOSE Speaker System | HD Surround Vision | Heated Steering | Power Lift Gate | Wireless Charging | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof |
Discover luxury and performance in this 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD. With cutting-edge features and a powerful yet efficient engine, this SUV is perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and capability.
Key Highlights:
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Bose premium 7-speaker sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection
- Heated steering wheel and rear outboard seats for ultimate comfort
- Memory Package for personalized driver settings
- Advanced AWD system for superior handling in all conditions
Experience the GMC Terrain Denali difference today. Contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
