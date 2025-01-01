$35,931+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 AWD | Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,931
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 GMC Terrain AT4. With low mileage and accident-free history, this local trade-in is a rare find that combines adventure-ready features with everyday practicality.
- All-Wheel Drive System for superior traction and control
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection for easy access
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start functionality for convenience
- 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels for a bold stance
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits
Experience the versatility of the GMC Terrain AT4 for yourself. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or want to schedule a test drive, our team at Birchwood Ford is here to assist. Contact us today to explore this exceptional SUV and discover how it fits your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Vehicle Features
Birchwood Ford
