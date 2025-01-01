Menu
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 GMC Terrain AT4. With low mileage and accident-free history, this local trade-in is a rare find that combines adventure-ready features with everyday practicality. - All-Wheel Drive System for superior traction and control - Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection for easy access - Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Remote start functionality for convenience - 17 Gloss Black aluminum wheels for a bold stance - Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits Experience the versatility of the GMC Terrain AT4 for yourself. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or want to schedule a test drive, our team at Birchwood Ford is here to assist. Contact us today to explore this exceptional SUV and discover how it fits your lifestyle. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2023 GMC Terrain

34,509 KM

$35,931

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD | Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

12563144

2023 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD | Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$35,931

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,509KM
VIN 3GKALYEG3PL199238

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,509 KM

Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined comfort with this 2023 GMC Terrain AT4. With low mileage and accident-free history, this local trade-in is a rare find that combines adventure-ready features with everyday practicality.

- All-Wheel Drive System for superior traction and control
- Hands-free power liftgate with logo projection for easy access
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start functionality for convenience
- 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels for a bold stance
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits

Experience the versatility of the GMC Terrain AT4 for yourself. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or want to schedule a test drive, our team at Birchwood Ford is here to assist. Contact us today to explore this exceptional SUV and discover how it fits your lifestyle.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Memory Package
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Keyless Start

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking

Fog Lamps

HEATED

Power Outlet

Driver Shift Controls

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Rear
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
liftgate
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
SEATS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
P225/65R17 all-season
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
outside heated
power-adjustable
deep-tinted
halogen
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
3-channel programmable
front passenger presence detector
includes garage door opener
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
All-Wheel Drive System
recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
hands-free with logo projection
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$35,931

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 GMC Terrain