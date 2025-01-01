$32,533+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Power Liftgate | 2nd Set of Winter Tires
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Power Liftgate | 2nd Set of Winter Tires
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$32,533
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,972 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE. This gently used SUV offers impressive features and reliable performance, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and stability
- Power Liftgate for convenient cargo loading
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and sun protection
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
- Keyless Start with push-button ignition
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo options
Experience the quality and comfort of this GMC Terrain for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options tailored to your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed SUV that combines practicality with modern amenities.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811