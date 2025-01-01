Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE. This gently used SUV offers impressive features and reliable performance, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and stability - Power Liftgate for convenient cargo loading - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and sun protection - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control - Keyless Start with push-button ignition - 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo options Experience the quality and comfort of this GMC Terrain for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options tailored to your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed SUV that combines practicality with modern amenities. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Terrain

53,972 KM

$32,533

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Power Liftgate | 2nd Set of Winter Tires

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Power Liftgate | 2nd Set of Winter Tires

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$32,533

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,972KM
VIN 3GKALTEG9PL189185

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,972 KM

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Power Outlet

Driver Shift Controls

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

$32,533

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Terrain