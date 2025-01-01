Menu
Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision Camera | Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! With a clean CARFAX report and new brakes, this SUV offers peace of mind and reliability for your daily drives and adventures. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and stability - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity - Teen Driver technology for customizable safety settings - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and sun protection - 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space - Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience this GMC Terrain for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Schedule a test drive now and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Terrain

84,728 KM

$29,670

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE New Brakes | Clean CARFAX

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE New Brakes | Clean CARFAX

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,670

84,728KM
VIN 3GKALTEG8PL225979

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,728 KM

Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision Camera |
Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! With a clean CARFAX report and new brakes, this SUV offers peace of mind and reliability for your daily drives and adventures.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and stability
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Teen Driver technology for customizable safety settings
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and sun protection
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space
- Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control

Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience this GMC Terrain for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Schedule a test drive now and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$29,670

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Terrain