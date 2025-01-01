$29,670+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE New Brakes | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats | HD Rear Vision Camera |
Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE AWD! With a clean CARFAX report and new brakes, this SUV offers peace of mind and reliability for your daily drives and adventures.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive System for enhanced traction and stability
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Teen Driver technology for customizable safety settings
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and sun protection
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo space
- Keyless Start with push-button ignition for convenience
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience this GMC Terrain for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Schedule a test drive now and discover why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811