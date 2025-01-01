2023 GMC Yukon XL

Steering

Stabilitrak

Manual

liftgate

Visors

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

Door Locks

SEATS

LED

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

programmable

Audio system feature

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

rear-window electric

Power Tilt and Telescopic

front intermittent

deep-tinted

4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

Rainsense

push-button

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

outboard positions

front LED

Heated Second Row

15" diagonal multi-colour

outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column

7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver

Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat

rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection

power-folding driver-side auto-dimming

integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting

stability control system with brake assist includes traction control and electronic trailer sway control