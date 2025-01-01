$86,489+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL
Denali 6.2L V8 | Dual Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$86,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 54,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and power with this 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali. This sophisticated SUV combines cutting-edge technology with rugged capability, perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and performance.
Highlights:
- 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for impressive power and handling
- Dual panel power sunroof
- 15" diagonal multi-color Head-Up Display for enhanced driver awareness
- Bose 14-Speaker Surround Sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection for convenience
- Heated steering wheel and second-row seats for all-season comfort
- Trailering equipment for your adventure needs
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that excels in every aspect. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Yukon XL Denali for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect blend of luxury and capability awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811