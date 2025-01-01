Menu
Experience luxury and power with this 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali. This sophisticated SUV combines cutting-edge technology with rugged capability, perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and performance. Highlights: - 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for impressive power and handling - Dual panel power sunroof - 15 diagonal multi-color Head-Up Display for enhanced driver awareness - Bose 14-Speaker Surround Sound system for an immersive audio experience - Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection for convenience - Heated steering wheel and second-row seats for all-season comfort - Trailering equipment for your adventure needs Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that excels in every aspect. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Yukon XL Denali for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect blend of luxury and capability awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2023 GMC Yukon XL

54,323 KM

$86,489

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 6.2L V8 | Dual Sunroof

12726951

2023 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 6.2L V8 | Dual Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$86,489

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,323KM
VIN 1GKS2JKL0PR409593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and power with this 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali. This sophisticated SUV combines cutting-edge technology with rugged capability, perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and performance.

Highlights:
- 6.2L V8 engine paired with 4WD for impressive power and handling
- Dual panel power sunroof
- 15" diagonal multi-color Head-Up Display for enhanced driver awareness
- Bose 14-Speaker Surround Sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection for convenience
- Heated steering wheel and second-row seats for all-season comfort
- Trailering equipment for your adventure needs

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that excels in every aspect. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience the Yukon XL Denali for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect blend of luxury and capability awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Keyless Start
Trailering equipment

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Manual
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
programmable
Audio system feature
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
Power Tilt and Telescopic
front intermittent
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Rainsense
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
outboard positions
front LED
Heated Second Row
15" diagonal multi-colour
outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat
rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
power-folding driver-side auto-dimming
integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
stability control system with brake assist includes traction control and electronic trailer sway control
Bose 14-Speaker Surround with centrePoint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

