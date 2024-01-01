Menu
2023 Heartland PROWLER

$29,988 + tax & licensing

LIQUIDATION PRICING - SAVE THOUSANDS! SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS - EZ CLEAN WOVEN PCV FLOORING - SUPER SLEEPING DEN - PANORAMIC WINDOW VIEWS - EZ BUTTON SETUP - SECURE ACCESS SYSTEM - H-BLAST A/C - LED INTERIOR LIGHTS THROUGHOUT - SLEEPER SOFAS - Dry Weight 7510 lbs Hitch Weight 510 lbs Length 29.7 ft Water Tank Capacity 41.00 gal Holding Tank Capacity 40.0 gal Fridge Capacity 10cu Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Fastest Growing RV Dealership and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! This RV comes standard with a 1 YEAR comprehensive warranty which can be extended up to 7 years, competitive financing, and can be delivered anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade your current trailer? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home! Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today! DP#0038

$29,988

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

VIN 5SFPB3027PE524719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # TT24003
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

LIQUIDATION PRICING - SAVE THOUSANDS!

SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS - EZ CLEAN WOVEN PCV FLOORING - SUPER SLEEPING DEN - PANORAMIC WINDOW VIEWS - EZ BUTTON SETUP - SECURE ACCESS SYSTEM - H-BLAST A/C - LED INTERIOR LIGHTS THROUGHOUT - SLEEPER SOFAS -


Dry Weight 7510 lbs
Hitch Weight 510 lbs
Length 29.7 ft
Water Tank Capacity 41.00 gal
Holding Tank Capacity 40.0 gal
Fridge Capacity 10cu

Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Fastest Growing RV Dealership and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023!
This RV comes standard with a 1 YEAR comprehensive warranty which can be extended up to 7 years, competitive financing, and can be delivered anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade your current trailer? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!

DP#0038

