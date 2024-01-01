$29,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Heartland PROWLER
**MASSIVE RV LIQUIDATION EVENT ON NOW**
2023 Heartland PROWLER
**MASSIVE RV LIQUIDATION EVENT ON NOW**
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # TT24003
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
LIQUIDATION PRICING - SAVE THOUSANDS!
SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS - EZ CLEAN WOVEN PCV FLOORING - SUPER SLEEPING DEN - PANORAMIC WINDOW VIEWS - EZ BUTTON SETUP - SECURE ACCESS SYSTEM - H-BLAST A/C - LED INTERIOR LIGHTS THROUGHOUT - SLEEPER SOFAS -
Dry Weight 7510 lbs
Hitch Weight 510 lbs
Length 29.7 ft
Water Tank Capacity 41.00 gal
Holding Tank Capacity 40.0 gal
Fridge Capacity 10cu
Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipegs Fastest Growing RV Dealership and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023!
This RV comes standard with a 1 YEAR comprehensive warranty which can be extended up to 7 years, competitive financing, and can be delivered anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade your current trailer? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your test drive today!
DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
Email West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
Call Dealer
204-831-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005