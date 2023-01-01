Menu
2023 Honda Civic

2,889 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Manual

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

2,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10363242
  • Stock #: F58FRC
  • VIN: 2HGFE1E54PH080626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Orange Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and helical limited slip differential
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: Direct injection, idle stop and 3-mode drive system (normal/sport/individual)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/40R18 91W All-Season

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor and Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

