$31,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Htd Seats, CarPlay, Rmt St, Adaptv Cruise, 7in Scrn
2023 Honda Civic
Htd Seats, CarPlay, Rmt St, Adaptv Cruise, 7in Scrn
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
6,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F29PH107961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9594C
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** STUNNING LUNAR METALLIC HONDA CIVIC AS NEW 6000KM!!! *** HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE *** APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO & 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN *** Yes, you read that right, ONLY 6000KM! LOADED with all the modern technology and features you want this Honda Civic is one sweet ride!! New body style with the elegant, redesigned interior!! You will easily be able to connect your phone through APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO making it a breeze to select your favourite music on the Big 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN! Loaded up with other factory upgrades like HEATED SEATS......FACTORY REMOTE START......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Lane Keeping Assist......Backup Camera......LED Headlights......7 INCH DIGITAL DISPLAY CLUSTER......Automatic Climate Control......Electronic Parking Brake......Forward Collision Mitigation......Lane Departure Warning......Traffic Sign Recognition......Blind Spot Monitor......Heated Mirrors......ECON Mode......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks & Mirrors)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Steering Wheel Media Controls......Fuel-Sipping 2.0L I4 Engine......16 Inch Rims w/ All Season Tires!!
This Stunning Civic comes with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs, balance of factory HONDA WARRANTY, and fitted Honda floor mats. Now sale price at $31,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2023 Honda Civic