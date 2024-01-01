Menu
Account
Sign In
We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2023 Honda Civic

17,831 KM

Details Description Features

$28,377

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Civic

LX Local Vehicle | Car Play | Heated Seat's

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda Civic

LX Local Vehicle | Car Play | Heated Seat's

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 11501562
  2. 11501562
  3. 11501562
  4. 11501562
  5. 11501562
  6. 11501562
  7. 11501562
  8. 11501562
  9. 11501562
  10. 11501562
  11. 11501562
  12. 11501562
  13. 11501562
  14. 11501562
  15. 11501562
  16. 11501562
  17. 11501562
  18. 11501562
  19. 11501562
  20. 11501562
  21. 11501562
  22. 11501562
  23. 11501562
  24. 11501562
Contact Seller

$28,377

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,831KM
VIN 2HGFE2F29PH104820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,831 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC -inc: Port injection

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour touchscreen, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) an...

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2021 Kia Sportage EX PREMIUM S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Sportage EX PREMIUM S 55,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD 78,597 KM $32,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT Remote Vehicle Start | Local Vehicle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Dodge Journey SXT Remote Vehicle Start | Local Vehicle 71,219 KM $18,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,377

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2023 Honda Civic