Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2023 Honda CR-V

29,608 KM

$36,914

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

LX-B Local 1 Owner | apple carplay

2023 Honda CR-V

LX-B Local 1 Owner | apple carplay

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$36,914

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,608KM
VIN 2HKRS4H28PH101265

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,608 KM

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: Direct injection
GVWR: 2,175 kgs

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/4 speakers, wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Honda CR-V