Menu
Account
Sign In
Good Condition! Lower Kilometers! Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality Experience the best of both worlds with this 2023 Honda CR-V Sport. With its sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and advanced AWD system, this SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Despite being gently used, this CR-V still boasts modern features and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for the practical yet style-conscious driver. Key Highlights: - AWD capability for confident handling in various conditions - Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with impressive economy ratings - Panoramic Moonroof for an open, airy cabin experience - Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Traffic Jam Assist - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings - 7 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality Ready to elevate your driving experience? This Honda CR-V Sport is waiting for you at Steinbach Toyota. Whether youre looking to schedule a test drive, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.steinbachtoyota.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards making this versatile SUV yours. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and technology. Dealer Permit # 5893 Dealer permit #9387

2023 Honda CR-V

55,485 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport Remote Start | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
12027148

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport Remote Start | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
Sale

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,485KM
VIN 2HKRS4H53PH118565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Condition!
Lower Kilometers!
Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality
Experience the best of both worlds with this 2023 Honda CR-V Sport. With its sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and advanced AWD system, this SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Despite being gently used, this CR-V still boasts modern features and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for the practical yet style-conscious driver.

Key Highlights:

- AWD capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with impressive economy ratings
- Panoramic Moonroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Traffic Jam Assist
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality

Ready to elevate your driving experience? This Honda CR-V Sport is waiting for you at Steinbach Toyota. Whether you're looking to schedule a test drive, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.steinbachtoyota.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards making this versatile SUV yours. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and technology.
Dealer Permit # 5893
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/6 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Low Mileage | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger | Low Mileage | Bluetooth 52,688 KM $37,887 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Civic Sport 75,706 KM $27,456 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring Leather | Navigation | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Honda Civic Touring Leather | Navigation | Bluetooth 114,036 KM $16,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V