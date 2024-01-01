$34,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport Remote Start | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Condition!
Lower Kilometers!
Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality
Experience the best of both worlds with this 2023 Honda CR-V Sport. With its sleek Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and advanced AWD system, this SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Despite being gently used, this CR-V still boasts modern features and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for the practical yet style-conscious driver.
Key Highlights:
- AWD capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with impressive economy ratings
- Panoramic Moonroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Advanced safety features including Collision Mitigation and Traffic Jam Assist
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- 7" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality
Ready to elevate your driving experience? This Honda CR-V Sport is waiting for you at Steinbach Toyota. Whether you're looking to schedule a test drive, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Visit our website at www.steinbachtoyota.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards making this versatile SUV yours. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances performance, comfort, and technology.
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
