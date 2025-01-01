Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

24,089 KM

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing
Sport Locally Owned | Low KM's

Sport Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Used
24,089KM
VIN 2HKRS4H57PH100277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment including 2-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen audio w/6 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C front USB charge/data ports

