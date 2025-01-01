Menu
2023 Honda HR-V

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

2023 Honda HR-V

43,207 KM

Details Description Features

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

Sport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | AWD

12599347

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | AWD

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,207KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H52PM103317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button and Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 215/60R17 96H All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2023 Honda HR-V