Menu
Account
Sign In
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2023 Honda Odyssey

11,181 KM

Details Description Features

$53,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring Locally Owned | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12415107

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring Locally Owned | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 12415107
  2. 12415107
Contact Seller

$53,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,181KM
VIN 5FNRL6H82PB503715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" 2-Tone Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 101H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Low KM's | Clean CARFAX | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE Low KM's | Clean CARFAX | Local 59,792 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L Low KM's | Locally Owned 51,587 KM $33,967 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Low KM's| Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport One Owner | Low KM's| Lease Return 29,001 KM $35,978 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Honda Odyssey