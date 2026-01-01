$48,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey
Touring Touring | Leather | Navigation | DVD
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,953KM
VIN 5FNRL6H83PB500130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 43,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats Side-To-Side Sliding
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" 2-Tone Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 101H All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media
Additional Features
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2023 Honda Odyssey