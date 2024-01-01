Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2023 Honda Passport

12,692 KM

Details Description Features

$47,881

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Passport

TRAILSPORT

2023 Honda Passport

TRAILSPORT

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$47,881

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,692KM
VIN 5FNYF8H68PB502260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,401 lbs)
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and idle stop

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Machined Finish Grey Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
215w Regular Amplifier
Radio: 215-Watt AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, display audio system, HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, cabin control app, MP3/auxiliary input jack...

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
HondaLink
Display Audio System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
4 USB device connectors
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering
a no-charge trial of 3 months
driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Subscription to HondaLink services is required
HondaLink equipped vehicles come w/complimentary time-limited trial subscriptions; fees
taxes and other charges will apply in order to continue subscription services upon trial expiry
The availability of certain GPS satellite and/or cellular networks is required for HondaLink to operate properly
Service interruptions may occur and/or vehicle system upgrades may be required if cellular network availability is compromised
Some restrictions may apply
For additional HondaLink information
please visit www.honda.ca/hondalink and www.honda.ca/privacy
HD Radio coverage varies by market
SiriusXM is only available in certain areas
Radio: 215-Watt AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$47,881

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2023 Honda Passport