2023 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fluid Metal

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.64 Axle Ratio 47 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and drive mode selection Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged GDI I4 CVVD Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BlueLink Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Navigation System Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/seat height adjuster and lumbar support and, 4-way manually adjustable passenger's seat Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Clock Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Black Bodyside Insert Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Glossy Black Machine Finished Alloy Media / Nav / Comm Window grid and roof mount antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation external amplifier 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS BlueLink Emergency Sos Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: red stitching Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Android Auto and Apple CarPlay USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Bose Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers 4-Way Manually Adjustable Passenger's Seat 10.25" touch screen display Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/seat height adjuster and lumbar support and

