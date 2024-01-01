Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2023 Hyundai Elantra

15,500 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,500KM
VIN KMHLN4AG0PU604065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Tires: P225/45R17 All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Dark Gray Machine Finished Alloy

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
8.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 Hyundai Elantra