2023 Hyundai Elantra

5,943 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Manual Certified | 3.99% Available | Comes with Winter Tire Set

12129435

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N Manual Certified | 3.99% Available | Comes with Winter Tire Set

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,943KM
VIN KMHLW4AK9PU018773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wing Spoiler
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P245/35R19 High-Performance Summer
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Black Pearl Machine Finish Alloy

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI I4
Transmission: 8-Speed N Dual-Clutch -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters and drive mode selection w/N and custom modes

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
external amplifier
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: Bose AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
10.25" touch screen display
Suede/Leatherette Combination Seat Trim -inc: illuminated N logo

