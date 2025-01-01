Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred! With only 7,841 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free gem is ready to impress. Key Highlights: - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned for added peace of mind - Intelligent Variable Transmission with drive mode selection - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - 8.0 touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety - Proximity key with push-button start - Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine (5.7L/100km highway) Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitobas #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive online or visit our showroom today. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect Hyundai for your needs. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Elantra

7,841 KM

Details Description Features

$27,331

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12615301

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12615301
  2. 12615301
  3. 12615301
  4. 12615301
  5. 12615301
  6. 12615301
  7. 12615301
  8. 12615301
  9. 12615301
  10. 12615301
  11. 12615301
  12. 12615301
  13. 12615301
  14. 12615301
  15. 12615301
  16. 12615301
  17. 12615301
  18. 12615301
  19. 12615301
  20. 12615301
  21. 12615301
  22. 12615301
  23. 12615301
  24. 12615301
  25. 12615301
  26. 12615301
Contact Seller

$27,331

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,841KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU375487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fluid Metal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred! With only 7,841 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free gem is ready to impress.

Key Highlights:
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned for added peace of mind
- Intelligent Variable Transmission with drive mode selection
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- 8.0" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Proximity key with push-button start
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine (5.7L/100km highway)

Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive online or visit our showroom today. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the perfect Hyundai for your needs.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Dark Metallic Gray Alloy

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
8.0" touch screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade 18,560 KM $55,943 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD | One Owner | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD | One Owner | Local Trade 45,177 KM $32,470 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 39,905 KM $38,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,331

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai Elantra