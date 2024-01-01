Menu
Recent Arrival ! Manitobas #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multipoint Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

6,844 KM

$58,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred Ultimate Pkg | Certified | 5.49% Available

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred Ultimate Pkg | Certified | 5.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$58,991

+ taxes & licensing

6,844KM
Used
VIN KM8KRDAF7PU158083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LUCID BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5DUPR
  • Mileage 6,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters w/regenerative braking system, column-mounted shift-by-wire and drive mode select
4.706 Axle Ratio
Engine: 239kW Electric Motor
GVWR: 2,540 kgs
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger, 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance (Car/Ped/CYC/Junction Turning & Crossing

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sliding Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 255/45R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Fixed Glass Vision Sunroof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Mouldings, Black Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
external amp
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Charge Port Door
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 12.3" colour touchscreen
onboard Navigation w/Traffic flow and incident data via HD Radio
8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Bluetooth w/multiple device connection (up to two devices) and Blue Link connected car system
8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT W/POWER LUMBAR
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters w/regenerative braking system
column-mounted shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Bose premium audio 7 speakers w/subwoofer
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/height adjustment and 2-way power lumbar
integrated memory system (IMS) for driver seat and driver seat relaxion function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$58,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5