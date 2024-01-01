$34,671+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai KONA
N Line Certified | 4.99% Available | One owner | Clean CARFAX
2023 Hyundai KONA
N Line Certified | 4.99% Available | One owner | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$34,671
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,376KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K3CA38PU001681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,376 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.174 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,930 kgs (4,255 lbs)
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI II 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: idle stop and go
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BlueLink Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Digital Appearance
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Diamond-Cut Aluminum
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, voice command recognition, map care, BlueLink, 10.25" colour touchscreen (AVN 5.0), onboard navigation, traffic flow, incident data free via HD Radio (HERE), iPod/USB, mp3 auxiliary inpu...
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Voice Command Recognition
iPod/USB
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
onboard navigation
map care
mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
traffic flow
incident data free via HD Radio (HERE)
wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shark fin antenna
10.25" colour touchscreen (AVN 5.0)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
2019 Nissan Rogue SV Afforadable AWD SUV! 154,764 KM $18,993 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred TREND - IN-COMING - Certified 26,677 KM $38,991 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S LOCAL TRADE - No Accidents 136,591 KM $14,984 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,671
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2023 Hyundai KONA