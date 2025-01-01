$30,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2023 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB7PU032706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Cyber Grey]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25157
- Mileage 34,597 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2016 Toyota Venza Redwood Edition 140,392 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT 185,075 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 93,715 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2023 Hyundai KONA