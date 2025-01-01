Menu
2023 Hyundai KONA

62,123 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

Essential No Accidents | Local

12570401

2023 Hyundai KONA

Essential No Accidents | Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,123KM
VIN KM8K1CABXPU943969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Surfy Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
iPod/USB
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
8" colour touch-screen display
mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability and shark fin antenna

