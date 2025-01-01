Menu
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD. With only 3,745 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and Hyundais renowned quality. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions - 8 color touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Heated front seats and steering wheel for cozy winter drives - Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist for enhanced safety - Automatic climate control for year-round comfort - Rearview camera and parking sensors for easy maneuvering - Efficient 2.0L engine with Idle Stop and Go technology As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Kona comes with additional peace of mind. Ready to experience the Kona for yourself? Visit Birchwood Hyundai online or in-person to schedule a test drive. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure a seamless buying experience. Dont miss this opportunity to own a like-new Hyundai Kona at a pre-owned price! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai KONA

3,745 KM

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

12650160

2023 Hyundai KONA

Essential Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,745KM
VIN KM8K1CABXPU056548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum
Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: idle stop and go

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
iPod/USB
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8" colour touch-screen display
mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability and shark fin antenna

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai KONA