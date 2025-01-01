$28,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Essential Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 3,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Hyundai Kona Essential AWD. With only 3,745 km on the odometer, this nearly-new SUV offers exceptional value and Hyundai's renowned quality.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- 8" color touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cozy winter drives
- Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist for enhanced safety
- Automatic climate control for year-round comfort
- Rearview camera and parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Efficient 2.0L engine with Idle Stop and Go technology
As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Kona comes with additional peace of mind. Ready to experience the Kona for yourself? Visit Birchwood Hyundai online or in-person to schedule a test drive. Our transparent pricing and flexible shopping options ensure a seamless buying experience. Don't miss this opportunity to own a like-new Hyundai Kona at a pre-owned price!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
