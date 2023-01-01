2023 Hyundai PALISADE

$53,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hyper White

Interior Colour Black/Cool Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 71 L Fuel Tank 3.648 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic GVWR: 2,663 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG) Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat 10-Way Driver Seat Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Digital/Analog Appearance BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Right Side Camera Left Side Camera BlueLink Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P245/50R20 AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Pearlcoat Paint Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Dark Alloy Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor LIFT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission recline Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Premium Synthetic Interior Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts 12-channel amplifier Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC) harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer 12.3" touchscreen display onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) QuantumLo

