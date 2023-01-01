$53,992+ tax & licensing
204-633-2420
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban 7P | Premium Audio | Leather Seats
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$53,992
- Listing ID: 9796693
- Stock #: F51YV6
- VIN: KM8R3DGE5PU499481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Interior Colour Black/Cool Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 11,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban
Key Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System
- Power Liftgate
- Leatherette Seating Surface
Safety Features
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind View Monitor
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Parking Distance Warning - Front and Rear
- Navigation Based Adaptive Cruise Control
And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
