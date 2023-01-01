Menu
2023 Hyundai PALISADE

11,500 KM

Details

$53,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 7P | Premium Audio | Leather Seats

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban 7P | Premium Audio | Leather Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$53,992

+ taxes & licensing

11,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796693
  • Stock #: F51YV6
  • VIN: KM8R3DGE5PU499481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Black/Cool Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2023 Hyundai Palisade Urban

Key Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio System
- Power Liftgate
- Leatherette Seating Surface

Safety Features
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind View Monitor
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Parking Distance Warning - Front and Rear
- Navigation Based Adaptive Cruise Control

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
tinted windows
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Dark Alloy

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

COOLED FRONT SEATS

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
recline
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
12-channel amplifier
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
12.3" touchscreen display
onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

