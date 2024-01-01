Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

28,030 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate No Accidents | 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,030KM
VIN 5NTJEDAF5PH066977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,600 kg

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Tires: 245/50R20 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 7.5J Black Aluminum
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-XXXX

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz