Experience the rugged versatility of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend! This certified pre-owned SUV-pickup hybrid offers the perfect blend of urban comfort and outdoor capability. Key Features: - Powerful 2.5L Turbo GDI engine with AWD - Innovative hard tonneau cover with integrated storage - Panoramic sunroof for open-air adventures - Advanced Bose premium audio system - Leather seat trim and heated front seats - Adaptive Cruise Control for stress-free highway driving - Comprehensive safety suite including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

40,060 KM

$39,266

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Trend Certified | 4.49% Available

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Trend Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$39,266

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,060KM
VIN 5NTJDDAF4PH063166

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,060 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

8 speakers
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
USB connectivity and BlueLink connected vehicle system
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25" wide high resolution touchscreen display
Bluelink Emergency Sos Capability

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz