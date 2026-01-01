$34,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend Certified | 5.99% Available
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend Certified | 5.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend in Atlas White is the do-it-all truck-SUV crossover that actually delivers on its promise. With AWD, a turbocharged engine, Bose premium audio, and a hard tonneau cover right from the factory, this Trend trim punches well above its weight and it's backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned coverage for extra peace of mind.
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- 2.5L Turbo GDI engine paired with an 8-Speed DCT and AWD for confident performance in any condition
- Hard Tonneau Cover and integrated bed storage ready for work or weekend adventures
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Heated leather front seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for everyday comfort
- Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Lane Follow Assist, and Driver Monitoring
- Only 56,000 km well-maintained and priced to move
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Santa Cruz online, start your purchase from home, or contact us at Birchwood Hyundai to book your test drive today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free the way it should be. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or drop by in person.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420