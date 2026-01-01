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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend in Atlas White is the do-it-all truck-SUV crossover that actually delivers on its promise. With AWD, a turbocharged engine, Bose premium audio, and a hard tonneau cover right from the factory, this Trend trim punches well above its weight and its backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned coverage for extra peace of mind. - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available - 2.5L Turbo GDI engine paired with an 8-Speed DCT and AWD for confident performance in any condition - Hard Tonneau Cover and integrated bed storage ready for work or weekend adventures - Bose Premium Audio with 10.25 touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Heated leather front seats with 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 2-way power lumbar - Panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for everyday comfort - Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Lane Follow Assist, and Driver Monitoring - Only 56,000 km well-maintained and priced to move Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Santa Cruz online, start your purchase from home, or contact us at Birchwood Hyundai to book your test drive today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free the way it should be. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or drop by in person. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

56,187 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Trend Certified | 5.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
14178100

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Trend Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,187KM
VIN 5NTJDDAF4PH052569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend in Atlas White is the do-it-all truck-SUV crossover that actually delivers on its promise. With AWD, a turbocharged engine, Bose premium audio, and a hard tonneau cover right from the factory, this Trend trim punches well above its weight and it's backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned coverage for extra peace of mind.

- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- 2.5L Turbo GDI engine paired with an 8-Speed DCT and AWD for confident performance in any condition
- Hard Tonneau Cover and integrated bed storage ready for work or weekend adventures
- Bose Premium Audio with 10.25" touchscreen, onboard navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Heated leather front seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for everyday comfort
- Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance, Lane Follow Assist, and Driver Monitoring
- Only 56,000 km well-maintained and priced to move

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Santa Cruz online, start your purchase from home, or contact us at Birchwood Hyundai to book your test drive today. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free the way it should be. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or drop by in person.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
8 speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
USB connectivity and BlueLink connected vehicle system
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25" wide high resolution touchscreen display
Bluelink Emergency Sos Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$34,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz