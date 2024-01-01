Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** TWILIGHT BLACK HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED AWD TREND PACKAGE *** SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHERETTE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, NAVIGATION *** </strong>Discover the unparraleled adventure with the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. Get behind the wheel of this stunning SUV, where every journey becomes a first-class experience. With its sleek design and powerful all-wheel-drive performance, the Santa Fe is your perfect companion for both urban commutes and off-road escapades! Feel the confidence of Hyundais advanced safety features, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Enjoy the luxury of a meticulously crafted interior, and technology such as a <strong>SUNROOF</strong>......<strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......Leatherette Interior......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Lane Keeping Assist......Lane Departure Warning......<strong>BLIND SPOT MONITOR</strong>......Back-Up Camera......<strong>NAVIGATION</strong>......Brake Assist......Cross-Traffic Alert......Rear Parking Aid......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......<strong>ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL</strong>......Traction Control......Stability Control......Daytime Running Lights......<strong>AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS</strong>......Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror......Bluetooth Connection......<strong>MULTI-ZONE AIR CONDITIONING</strong>......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......<strong>2.5L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS </strong>w/ <strong>KUMHO TIRES</strong>!! <br /><br />This vehicle comes with original Owners Manuals and only <strong>47,500 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

47,500 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD Trend Pkg!! - Sunroof, Rmt Start!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD Trend Pkg!! - Sunroof, Rmt Start!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11449811
  2. 11449811
  3. 11449811
  4. 11449811
  5. 11449811
  6. 11449811
  7. 11449811
  8. 11449811
  9. 11449811
  10. 11449811
  11. 11449811
  12. 11449811
  13. 11449811
  14. 11449811
  15. 11449811
  16. 11449811
  17. 11449811
  18. 11449811
  19. 11449811
  20. 11449811
  21. 11449811
  22. 11449811
  23. 11449811
  24. 11449811
  25. 11449811
  26. 11449811
  27. 11449811
  28. 11449811
  29. 11449811
  30. 11449811
  31. 11449811
  32. 11449811
  33. 11449811
  34. 11449811
  35. 11449811
  36. 11449811
  37. 11449811
  38. 11449811
  39. 11449811
  40. 11449811
  41. 11449811
  42. 11449811
  43. 11449811
  44. 11449811
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,500KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8PH544786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10209WAV
  • Mileage 47,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TWILIGHT BLACK HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED AWD TREND PACKAGE *** SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHERETTE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, NAVIGATION *** Discover the unparraleled adventure with the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. Get behind the wheel of this stunning SUV, where every journey becomes a first-class experience. With its sleek design and powerful all-wheel-drive performance, the Santa Fe is your perfect companion for both urban commutes and off-road escapades! Feel the confidence of Hyundai's advanced safety features, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Enjoy the luxury of a meticulously crafted interior, and technology such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Leatherette Interior......REMOTE START......Lane Keeping Assist......Lane Departure Warning......BLIND SPOT MONITOR......Back-Up Camera......NAVIGATION......Brake Assist......Cross-Traffic Alert......Rear Parking Aid......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Traction Control......Stability Control......Daytime Running Lights......AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS......Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror......Bluetooth Connection......MULTI-ZONE AIR CONDITIONING......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......2.5L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ KUMHO TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with original Owner's Manuals and only 47,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT NIGHT ED. - Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Srt!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT NIGHT ED. - Htd & Vented Lthr, Rmt Srt!! 10,500 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Keystone RV Springdale 27 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Keystone RV Springdale 27 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Htd Seats & Wheel, 8in Scrn, Rmt Srt!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Htd Seats & Wheel, 8in Scrn, Rmt Srt!! 66,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe