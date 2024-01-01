$39,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD Trend Pkg!! - Sunroof, Rmt Start!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,500KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8PH544786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10209WAV
- Mileage 47,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** TWILIGHT BLACK HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREFERRED AWD TREND PACKAGE *** SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHERETTE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, NAVIGATION *** Discover the unparraleled adventure with the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. Get behind the wheel of this stunning SUV, where every journey becomes a first-class experience. With its sleek design and powerful all-wheel-drive performance, the Santa Fe is your perfect companion for both urban commutes and off-road escapades! Feel the confidence of Hyundai's advanced safety features, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Enjoy the luxury of a meticulously crafted interior, and technology such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Leatherette Interior......REMOTE START......Lane Keeping Assist......Lane Departure Warning......BLIND SPOT MONITOR......Back-Up Camera......NAVIGATION......Brake Assist......Cross-Traffic Alert......Rear Parking Aid......Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Traction Control......Stability Control......Daytime Running Lights......AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS......Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror......Bluetooth Connection......MULTI-ZONE AIR CONDITIONING......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......2.5L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS w/ KUMHO TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with original Owner's Manuals and only 47,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
