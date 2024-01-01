Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

20,820 KM

Details Features

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 11533872
  2. 11533872
  3. 11533872
  4. 11533872
  5. 11533872
  6. 11533872
  7. 11533872
  8. 11533872
  9. 11533872
  10. 11533872
  11. 11533872
  12. 11533872
  13. 11533872
  14. 11533872
  15. 11533872
  16. 11533872
  17. 11533872
  18. 11533872
  19. 11533872
  20. 11533872
  21. 11533872
  22. 11533872
  23. 11533872
  24. 11533872
  25. 11533872
  26. 11533872
  27. 11533872
  28. 11533872
  29. 11533872
  30. 11533872
Contact Seller

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,820KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8PH552094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2020 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Subaru Forester TOURING 66,043 KM $29,776 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 52,885 KM $44,597 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 63,978 KM $19,972 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe