Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,787 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

12019942

Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
39,787KM
VIN 5NMS3DAL0PH543987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Blue Link
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Additional Features

comfort
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Drive Mode Select (Sport
eco) and paddle shifters
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Radio: Audio System w/Navigation -inc: 10.25" high resolution wide touchscreen display
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB outlets
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire

