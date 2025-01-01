Menu
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

35,956 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,956KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL9PH621144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serenity White
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Blue Link
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Additional Features

comfort
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Drive Mode Select (Sport
10.25" high resolution wide touchscreen display
12-speaker harman/kardon premium audio including subwoofer
11-channel amplifier
eco) and paddle shifters
driver leg cushion extension
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
8-way power front passenger seat and driver Integrated Memory System (IMS)
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB outlets
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Radio: Premium Audio System w/Navigation -inc: 630-Watts
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

