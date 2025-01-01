Menu
Experience the future of hybrid SUVs with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury! This accident-free gem combines efficiency and luxury in one stunning package. Key highlights: - Powerful 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid technology - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and safety - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - 10.25 touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration - Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort - Smart liftgate for hands-free cargo access - Advanced safety features including Lane Follow Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive and experience the Santa Fe Hybrids perfect blend of efficiency, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our transparent pricing and flexible purchase options. Your eco-friendly adventure awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
21,919KM
VIN KM8S5DA19PU086660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Cream
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Blue Link
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 w/CVVD -inc: idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
driver leg cushion extension
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
8-way power front passenger seat and driver Integrated Memory System (IMS)
Radio: Audio System w/Navigation -inc: 10.25" high resolution wide touchscreen display
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

