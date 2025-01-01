$44,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$44,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Cream
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of hybrid SUVs with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury! This accident-free gem combines efficiency and luxury in one stunning package.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid technology
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and safety
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- 10.25" touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration
- Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort
- Smart liftgate for hands-free cargo access
- Advanced safety features including Lane Follow Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium hybrid SUV. Visit Birchwood Hyundai today to schedule a test drive and experience the Santa Fe Hybrid's perfect blend of efficiency, comfort, and technology. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our transparent pricing and flexible purchase options. Your eco-friendly adventure awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
