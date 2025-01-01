$33,491+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$33,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD. This gently used SUV offers exceptional value and reliability for families and adventure enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with power adjustments
- Advanced safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, our team is ready to assist you every step of the way. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Hyundai Santa Fe is the perfect choice for your family's needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed, reliable SUV at an excellent value!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
