Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. With just 41,787 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key highlights: - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation - Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Integrated Navigation System with voice activation - Adaptive Cruise Control for effortless highway driving - Impressive 20 alloy wheels for a commanding presence - Power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out to our knowledgeable team with any questions. Your perfect Hyundai Santa Fe awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

41,787 KM

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

13162963

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Urban Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,787KM
VIN 5NMS3DAL0PH591652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serenity White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. With just 41,787 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key highlights:
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation
- Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Adaptive Cruise Control for effortless highway driving
- Impressive 20" alloy wheels for a commanding presence
- Power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out to our knowledgeable team with any questions. Your perfect Hyundai Santa Fe awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Blue Link
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos Capability

Exterior

side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Additional Features

odometer
comfort
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Drive Mode Select (Sport
eco) and paddle shifters
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Radio: Audio System w/Navigation -inc: 10.25" high resolution wide touchscreen display
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB outlets
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe