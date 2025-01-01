$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Urban Certified | 4.49% Available
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Urban Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. With just 41,787 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key highlights:
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation
- Luxurious interior with heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Adaptive Cruise Control for effortless highway driving
- Impressive 20" alloy wheels for a commanding presence
- Power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase journey, or reach out to our knowledgeable team with any questions. Your perfect Hyundai Santa Fe awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420