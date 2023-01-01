Menu
2023 Hyundai Tucson

11,084 KM

Details Description Features

2023 Hyundai Tucson

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

11,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386876
  • Stock #: F57PJH
  • VIN: KM8JBCAE4PU189762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales!

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com

Dealer Permit #4423
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!

Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
GVWR: 2,160 kgs (4,762 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/XM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, HD Radio, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity, BlueLink connected vehicle system, 8.0" display audio touchscreen, steering wheel Bluetooth contr...

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
mode and seek
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
8.0" Display Audio touchscreen
steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

