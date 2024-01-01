Menu
Account
Sign In
<div id=m_-1739221462312999298m_-4010201611750574048gmail-line-5> <span>This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.</span> <span>Manitoba safety certification total: $842.08</span> <ul> <li><span>Performed engine oil and filter change</span></li> <li><span>Replaced front and rear windshield wiper blades</span></li> <li><span>Replaced cabin air filter</span></li> <li><span>Performed front brake service</span></li> <li><span>Performed rear brake service</span></li> </ul> <span>This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details.</span></div> <div> <span>Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.</span> <span>Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says I love my car!</span> </div>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

41,562 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 11734530
  2. 11734530
  3. 11734530
  4. 11734530
  5. 11734530
  6. 11734530
  7. 11734530
  8. 11734530
  9. 11734530
  10. 11734530
  11. 11734530
  12. 11734530
  13. 11734530
  14. 11734530
  15. 11734530
  16. 11734530
  17. 11734530
  18. 11734530
  19. 11734530
  20. 11734530
  21. 11734530
  22. 11734530
  23. 11734530
  24. 11734530
  25. 11734530
  26. 11734530
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,562KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2PU172636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,562 KM

Vehicle Description


This vehicle has been fully safetied by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

Manitoba safety certification total: $842.08

  • Performed engine oil and filter change
  • Replaced front and rear windshield wiper blades
  • Replaced cabin air filter
  • Performed front brake service
  • Performed rear brake service

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details.

Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 45,638 KM $26,981 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred 40,771 KM $36,983 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 128,249 KM $16,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Tucson