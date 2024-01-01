Menu
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

24,875 KM

$44,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,875KM
VIN KM8JCCA15PU124882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titan Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.32 Axle Ratio
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
52 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Memory Settings Include
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support, driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Premium Audio System -inc: 8 high-efficiency speakers including subwoofer, 8-channel digital amplifier and dynamic speed compensation, HD Radio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB conne...
Radio w/Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

