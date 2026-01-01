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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD is one of the most well-equipped compact SUVs on the road, blending fuel efficiency with premium comfort and a robust suite of driver assistance technology. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status, you get added peace of mind with this Ash Black beauty sitting at 77,121 km and ready for its next chapter. - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available - Hybrid powertrain (1.6L Turbo + electric) with AWD and impressive 6.3/6.6 L/100km city/highway fuel economy - Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin experience - Heated AND ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory settings - Bose premium audio system with 10.25 touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto - Comprehensive safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Assist, Adaptive Cruise with Steering Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking - Bluelink Connected Vehicle System with smart device remote engine start and 3-year complimentary subscription - 19 aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and deep-tinted glass rounding out a sharp, functional exterior Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is here to answer any questions and make your buying experience as straightforward as possible. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or contact us directly wed love to help you get behind the wheel. Dealer permit #4423

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

77,121 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate | Certified | 4.99% Available |

Watch This Vehicle
14322071.819073448?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32658

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate | Certified | 4.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,121KM
VIN KM8JCCA18PU108983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD is one of the most well-equipped compact SUVs on the road, blending fuel efficiency with premium comfort and a robust suite of driver assistance technology. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status, you get added peace of mind with this Ash Black beauty sitting at 77,121 km and ready for its next chapter.

- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available
- Hybrid powertrain (1.6L Turbo + electric) with AWD and impressive 6.3/6.6 L/100km city/highway fuel economy
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated AND ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory settings
- Bose premium audio system with 10.25" touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Assist, Adaptive Cruise with Steering Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking
- Bluelink Connected Vehicle System with smart device remote engine start and 3-year complimentary subscription
- 19" aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and deep-tinted glass rounding out a sharp, functional exterior

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is here to answer any questions and make your buying experience as straightforward as possible. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or contact us directly we'd love to help you get behind the wheel.
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Emergency Sos Capability

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Clock

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
mode and seek
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Premium Audio System -inc: 8 high-efficiency speakers including subwoofer
8-channel digital amplifier and dynamic speed compensation
steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
10.25" wide touchscreen w/onboard Navigation & Traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat
Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Remote Start
Bluelink Connected Vehicle System (3-year complimentary subscription) Selective Service Internet Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$32,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid