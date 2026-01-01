$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate | Certified | 4.99% Available |
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate | Certified | 4.99% Available |
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD is one of the most well-equipped compact SUVs on the road, blending fuel efficiency with premium comfort and a robust suite of driver assistance technology. Backed by Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned status, you get added peace of mind with this Ash Black beauty sitting at 77,121 km and ready for its next chapter.
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 4.99% financing available
- Hybrid powertrain (1.6L Turbo + electric) with AWD and impressive 6.3/6.6 L/100km city/highway fuel economy
- Panoramic sunroof with power sunshade for an open, airy cabin experience
- Heated AND ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory settings
- Bose premium audio system with 10.25" touchscreen, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Comprehensive safety suite: Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Assist, Adaptive Cruise with Steering Assist, Driver Monitoring, and Remote Automatic Parking
- Bluelink Connected Vehicle System with smart device remote engine start and 3-year complimentary subscription
- 19" aluminum wheels, power liftgate, and deep-tinted glass rounding out a sharp, functional exterior
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is here to answer any questions and make your buying experience as straightforward as possible. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com or contact us directly we'd love to help you get behind the wheel.
Dealer permit #4423
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420