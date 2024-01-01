Menu
AWD | Leather | Lane Assist | 360 Camera | Sunroof Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Infiniti Q50

11,825 KM

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,825KM
VIN JN1FV7DR0PM590655

  • Exterior Colour Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,825 KM

AWD | Leather | Lane Assist | 360 Camera | Sunroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Full-Time All-Wheel

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
TIRES: 19"
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Audio and HVAC
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats, driver's seat power lumbar, dual occupant memory system for driver's seat, front manual thigh extensions and driver's seat power side bolsters
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel, Audio and HVAC
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

engine coolant temp

Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Siriusxm Traffic w/3 Month Complimentary Trial Access Real-Time Traffic Display

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
fuel prices
Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
Driver's seat power lumbar
streaming audio via Bluetooth
3D building graphics
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual HD Display System -inc: Navigation w/Lane Guidance
premium traffic and MapCare
including 1-shot voice destination entry
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to weather
stock prices
sports scores
Windows and Remote Start
Bose Performance Series Audio 16-speaker stereo w/Bose CenterPoint simulated surround
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats
front manual thigh extensions and driver's seat power side bolsters
Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features w/3-month complimentary trial
movie listings and parking and centre console auxiliary input
Semi-Aniline Quilted Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: red contrast stitching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2023 Infiniti Q50