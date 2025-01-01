Menu
The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and technology. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and advanced features, it sets a high bar within the luxury sedan realm. This vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience and unparalleled comfort, making every journey a pleasure. The Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is designed to impress even the most discerning drivers and passengers, ensuring that every ride is memorable. The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is not just a car, its a statement of sophistication and excellence.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.0L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br /><br />We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2023 Infiniti Q50

51,500 KM

Details Description

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-Line- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD SEATS & WHEEL, 360 CAM!

12210420

2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-Line- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD SEATS & WHEEL, 360 CAM!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,500KM
VIN JN1FV7DR5PM590120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and technology. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and advanced features, it sets a high bar within the luxury sedan realm. This vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience and unparalleled comfort, making every journey a pleasure. The Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is designed to impress even the most discerning drivers and passengers, ensuring that every ride is memorable. The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is not just a car, it's a statement of sophistication and excellence.

FEATURES OF THE 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.0L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission



We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2023 INFINITI Q50 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2023 Infiniti Q50