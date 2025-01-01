$51,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-Line- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD SEATS & WHEEL, 360 CAM!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,500KM
VIN JN1FV7DR5PM590120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and technology. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and advanced features, it sets a high bar within the luxury sedan realm. This vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience and unparalleled comfort, making every journey a pleasure. The Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is designed to impress even the most discerning drivers and passengers, ensuring that every ride is memorable. The 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE is not just a car, it's a statement of sophistication and excellence.
FEATURES OF THE 2023 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT I-LINE
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2023 INFINITI Q50 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
