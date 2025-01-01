$53,491+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport ProActive Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$53,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Opal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6FNJ1
- Mileage 31,756 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport ProActive. Low mileage and accident-free, this sleek sedan combines power and sophistication for the discerning driver.
- 3.0L engine with AWD for impressive performance
- Black Opal Metallic exterior with black interior for a striking look
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and aerial view camera
- Bose Performance Series Audio with 16 speakers for immersive sound
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Automatic highbeams and rain-detecting wipers for enhanced visibility
- InTouch dual HD display system with navigation and smartphone integration
Discover the thrill of driving this Infiniti Q50 today. Visit Birchwood Infiniti to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to help you explore financing options and answer any questions you may have about this exceptional vehicle.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
