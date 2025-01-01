Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport ProActive. Low mileage and accident-free, this sleek sedan combines power and sophistication for the discerning driver. - 3.0L engine with AWD for impressive performance - Black Opal Metallic exterior with black interior for a striking look - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and aerial view camera - Bose Performance Series Audio with 16 speakers for immersive sound - Heated leather seats and steering wheel for comfort in all seasons - Automatic highbeams and rain-detecting wipers for enhanced visibility - InTouch dual HD display system with navigation and smartphone integration Discover the thrill of driving this Infiniti Q50 today. Visit Birchwood Infiniti to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to help you explore financing options and answer any questions you may have about this exceptional vehicle. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Infiniti Q50

31,756 KM

Details Description Features

$53,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport ProActive Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13193195

2023 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport ProActive Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 13193195
  2. 13193195
  3. 13193195
Contact Seller
Sale

$53,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,756KM
VIN JN1FV7DR4PM590352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Opal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6FNJ1
  • Mileage 31,756 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport ProActive. Low mileage and accident-free, this sleek sedan combines power and sophistication for the discerning driver.

- 3.0L engine with AWD for impressive performance
- Black Opal Metallic exterior with black interior for a striking look
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and aerial view camera
- Bose Performance Series Audio with 16 speakers for immersive sound
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Automatic highbeams and rain-detecting wipers for enhanced visibility
- InTouch dual HD display system with navigation and smartphone integration

Discover the thrill of driving this Infiniti Q50 today. Visit Birchwood Infiniti to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to help you explore financing options and answer any questions you may have about this exceptional vehicle.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
fuel prices
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
streaming audio via Bluetooth
3D building graphics
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual HD Display System -inc: Navigation w/Lane Guidance
premium traffic and MapCare
including 1-shot voice destination entry
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to weather
stock prices
sports scores
Bose Performance Series Audio 16-speaker stereo w/Bose CenterPoint simulated surround
Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features w/3-month complimentary trial
movie listings and parking and centre console auxiliary input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX 4WD | One Owner | extra set Winter tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Honda Pilot LX 4WD | One Owner | extra set Winter tires 92,371 KM $21,492 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory AWD | Locally Owned | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Infiniti QX80 Sensory AWD | Locally Owned | One Owner 12,520 KM $105,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition AWD | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition AWD | One Owner 39,924 KM $35,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2023 Infiniti Q50