Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available)

2023 Infiniti QX60

19,377 KM

Details Description Features

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60

LUXE Accident Free | Low KM's

12055633

2023 Infiniti QX60

LUXE Accident Free | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,377KM
VIN 5N1DL1FSXPC363952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
STEERING WHEEL
Illuminated Entry
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Door Mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
WIRELESS CHARGING
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Audio and HVAC

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Aerial View Camera System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
9-Speaker Audio System
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
6 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
4-way power lumbar driver seat
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: INFINITI infotainment controller
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
stock prices and sports scores and SiriusXM traffic
Windows and Remote Start
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
2-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Infiniti QX60