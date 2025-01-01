$48,491+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60
Sensory 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2023 Infiniti QX60
Sensory 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$48,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 70,501 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Discover luxury and performance in this lightly-used 2023 Infiniti QX60 SENSORY. With only one previous owner and a clean accident history, this SUV offers exceptional value and peace of mind.
Key Features:
- Grand Blue Pearl Metallic exterior with Black interior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Spacious 8-passenger seating
- Climate-controlled massaging front seats with memory system
- ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available
Experience the pinnacle of Infiniti engineering and design. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our experienced team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined buying process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Infiniti
Birchwood Infiniti
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3390