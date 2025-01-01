Menu
AWD | HUD | ProPILOT | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof Discover luxury and performance in this lightly-used 2023 Infiniti QX60 SENSORY. With only one previous owner and a clean accident history, this SUV offers exceptional value and peace of mind. Key Features: - Grand Blue Pearl Metallic exterior with Black interior - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Spacious 8-passenger seating - Climate-controlled massaging front seats with memory system - ProPILOT Assist for advanced driver assistance - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience - Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive: - 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty - Preferred Interest Rates - Extensive CPO Inspection Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included: Infiniti CPO Roadside Assistance 6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty Preferred Interest Rates 169-Point Inspection Process Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial CARFAX Vehicle History Report 10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy Grad Rebates Available Experience the pinnacle of Infiniti engineering and design. Reserve your test drive today or start your purchase journey online. Our experienced team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined buying process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Infiniti QX60

70,501 KM

$48,491

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60

Sensory 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

12289854

2023 Infiniti QX60

Sensory 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,501KM
VIN 5N1DL1GSXPC371953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Door Mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
WIRELESS CHARGING
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Audio and HVAC

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
7 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: Bose performance series 17-speaker sound system
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
INFINITI infotainment controller
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
4-way power lumbar driver seat
4-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver and passenger seats
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
stock prices and sports scores and SiriusXM traffic
Windows and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2023 Infiniti QX60