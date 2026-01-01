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5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipegs Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Dont let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

2023 Infiniti QX60

58,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Infiniti QX60

LUXE AWD

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14422968

2023 Infiniti QX60

LUXE AWD

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,999KM
VIN 5N1DL1FS7PC373984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 373984
  • Mileage 58,999 KM

Vehicle Description

5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc.
Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

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877-245-XXXX

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877-245-5756

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Carvista

877-245-5756

2023 Infiniti QX60