4WD | Leather | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Infiniti QX80

27,261 KM

Details Description Features

2023 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner

11999419

2023 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. Video Thumb
$65,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,261KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE5P9305553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,261 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller
navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
and vehicle information systems
USB-based Android Auto
SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices
Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers
driver's audio stage
stock prices and sports scores
HD Radio technology and Alexa built-in

2023 Infiniti QX80